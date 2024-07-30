F1 race winner offers McLaren star URGENT advice

Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has offered McLaren star Lando Norris some urgent advice amid the Brit's recent struggles.

Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix proved to be a tricky race for Norris, who made a mistake out of the first corner that ultimately plagued his race.

Norris' dismaying start culminated in the McLaren driver finishing sixth, which was pushed up to fifth due to George Russell's disqualification.

In the post-race media scrum, Norris shouldered the blame and took responsibility for his poor performance, something that we often see the McLaren star do when he or his team have made an error.

Lando Norris struggled at the Belgian GP

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Schumacher provides Norris tip

Given Norris' decision to take responsibility, Schumacher shared his insight on the situation in line with his own experiences, suggesting that Norris could use some support in the form of a mental coach.

Explaining the sort of things a mental coach would work on, Schumacher told Sky Germany why a driver could benefit from such a relationship: "For more self-confidence, to become calmer, with relaxation exercises and things like that,"

"It didn't help me - I wasn't good enough anyway - but no, joking aside, I tried it.

"You do it with whatever music you choose, you concentrate on something.

"Skiers are brilliant, they go down the exact slope to the second, that doesn't happen in motorsport. Everyone does it in their own way.

"Some don't need it, but I think Lando could use a bit of support."

Ralf Schumacher raced in F1 between 1997 and 2007

Schumacher also believes that Norris' frustrations come given that he has a strong team-mate, who, when he makes these sorts of errors, is ahead of him.

"As a driver, you are always most annoyed with yourself when you make mistakes and he also admits them," Schumacher explained.

"You have to tell him here that the start wasn't the problem, the problem was that he drove into the dirt, he knows that himself and then there was that braking error.

"So he was frustrated, of course, his team-mate is ahead of him, that's obviously not helpful, no question about it."

Schumacher finished, suggesting it was an issue Norris needed to 'urgently' change.

"It can happen, but it shouldn't happen," Schumacher continued.

"And he urgently needs to change this little thing because otherwise, the relatively cool Piastri will eventually overtake him once he's got it all figured out in the race."

