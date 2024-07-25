NASCAR legend reacts to CONTROVERSIAL Brickyard 400 restart
NASCAR legend reacts to CONTROVERSIAL Brickyard 400 restart
NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has offered his verdict on the controversial restart which saw Kyle Larson snatch the lead from Ryan Blaney.
The moment occurred after Brad Keselowski ran out of gas from first, allowing the No 5 car - originally running third - to inherit the ideal restart position on the inside.
READ MORE: NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased
Blaney was incensed that Larson was allowed to take advantage, claiming that the restart should have been re-done with new lanes to prevent the car behind gaining the advantage.
The move ultimately won Larson the race, and Blaney called it 'dumb luck' and a 'heartbreaker', but Cup Series rules do not allow for a re-do if a driver drops out late.
Harvick has no problems with Larson move
Harvick, who won the Cup Series in 2014, had no issues with what he termed a 'unique' situation.
“Brad must’ve saved a ton of gas, at some point, when he was in the middle of that pack, at the beginning of that run, and how all of that shook out," he explained on the Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast.
"This is a very unique situation, and I think that we said it earlier, Kyle Larson had a lot of things fall his way, in order to win the race,” he admitted.
“This restart situation, with Brad pulling off the race track, and Kyle, assuming the front row on the inside, on the restart, I’m not sure that — well, I know I’m sure that I know that Kyle Larson didn’t know whether he was in control or not."
READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues
When the race did go green again, Larson was accused of jumping the restart as he took the lead, though officials did not penalize the driver and have since argued he did not technically jump the start, which they described as 'unprecedented'.
"Blaney was the control car," continued Harvick. "The restart was tight. I went back and watched it a couple of times, I don’t see anything that I would call a penalty, on Larson jumping the start.
"I think he just, they took off about the same time, and he just beat Blaney through the gears, it looked like to me. So, a very unique scenario, that wound up ultimately being the thing that won him the race.”
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari driver opens door to future Red Bull move
- 47 minutes ago
NASCAR legend reacts to CONTROVERSIAL Brickyard 400 restart
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton move a major 'surprise' to Red Bull chief
- 3 uur geleden
NEW IndyCar 2025 entry offer promising driver line-up update
- Today 17:00
Former F1 driver announced to return at Spa
- Today 16:00
F1 grand prix future subject to 'Monaco meeting' as track could be replaced
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep