NASCAR receives strong viewing boost despite Biden competition

NASCAR posted strong viewing figures for the Brickyard 400 despite competing with major breaking news.

The race was set against a seismic political backdrop after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term in the Oval Office.

Even if any NASCAR fans were not aware of the news at the time, those watching on NBC were informed when the station announced that the conclusion of the race would be broadcast on USA Network so the former channel could cover the news from the White House.

This was a decision which frustrated many fans, especially with NASCAR entering a two-week Olympic break (NBC's channels will cover events in Paris).

Kyle Larson's win was shown on USA Network rather than NBC

Return to oval boosts view count

NASCAR's decision to return to the oval section of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway proved popular as the event posted its highest ratings since 2020, the last oval race at the iconic venue.

Despite the competition from Biden's sudden announcement, Sunday’s Cup Series race averaged a 2.1 rating and 3.63 million viewers on NBC, up 26% in ratings and 28% in viewership from 2023.

That said, ratings for the last oval race in 2020 saw an average rating of 2.7 with 4.34 million viewers.

Limiting factors to viewing in recent seasons include the fact that the race was run on the infield road course and was shown in August opposite the NFL preseason on two occasions.

SportsMediaWatch report: "Kyle Larson’s overtime win, which peaked with 4.5 million viewers in the 5:45 PM ET quarter-hour, moved to USA Network at 6 PM ET and averaged a 1.3 and 2.34 million during its half-hour conclusion."

Additionally, the part of the race on NBC beat out Saturday's WNBA All-Star Games and the final round of the British Open to become the weekend's most-viewed sportscast.

The Xfinity series event was NBC's most-watched event in the series since 2022.

