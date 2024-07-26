F1 team reveal MOVIE-inspired 'exclusive' livery for Belgium
An F1 team has unveiled a surprise one-off livery for the Belgian Grand Prix with a movie-inspired theme.
Already this year Ferrari competed in a blue-colored car, and Williams ran a special United Kingdom-flagged design at Silverstone.
McLaren also unveiled a unique design for Monaco paying tribute to Ayrton Senna for the 30th anniversary of his death, and changed the MCL38 to the colors of his signature race helmet.
The special livery saw Oscar Piastri achieve a P2 and podium finish around the streets of Monte Carlo, where Senna holds a record number of six wins.
Alpine unveil superhero livery for Belgian Grand Prix
F1’s most recent special livery has emerged from Alpine, who will run superhero inspired design for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Last year Alpine secured a €200m cash injection from a group of investors including from Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.
Reynolds’ most recent project, Deadpool and Wolverine, premiered in New York on July 22 and is set to released US theatres on July 26, and Alpine will run a special livery in Belgium to celebrate the release of the movie.
The A524’s livery has been entirely changed from a ‘striking Deadpool red and black with yellow slashes inspired by Wolverine’s adamantium claws’ according to the team.
BWT Alpine F1 Team 🤝 Deadpool & Wolverine— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 24, 2024
Introducing our exclusive livery for the #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/3GDJvrIPXT
This design departs from the blue and pink design that we have become accustomed to seeing on track during race weekends.
Not only will the car receive changes, but the overalls of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s team of mechanics will also be decorated in Deadpool red.
And if that was not enough, both drivers will wear ‘unique helmets’ themed around the titular heroes.
Ocon will recreate the iconic red Deadpool mask for his helmet, whilst Gasly will favor a yellow and black Wolverine design based on Hugh Jackman’s character.
