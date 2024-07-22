FIA to trial AIR CONDITIONING for F1 cars to combat key safety issue

The FIA are to trial air conditioning for F1 cars following severe issues for drivers when racing in extreme temperatures.

F1's governing body are reportedly looking to trial the system after an investigation into the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where several drivers appeared to fall ill in the heat, where temperatures in the cockpit were as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit even though the race was run long after the sun had set.

As well as battling to keep their cars under control, F1 drivers are faced with the challenge of staying cool in high temperatures.

Wedged between hard-working turbocharged engines and brakes that can reach temperatures of over 1800 degrees - inside a cockpit with very limited air flow - conditions can get rather sweaty for drivers.

F1 drivers have to contend with the sweltering heat during races

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll briefly passed out during the Qatar GP

Do F1 cars have air conditioning?

Whilst drivers fight to stay cool with frozen towels and cold drinks, these methods are becoming more and more futile, especially as the calendar continues to expand into even warmer climates.

The problem was especially pronounced during the 2023 Qatar GP, when Esteban Ocon admitted to vomiting in his hemet whilst driving.

Now, the FIA will trial direct in-cockpit air cooling to improve health and safety at events where temperatures become a real problem for drivers.

In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, the FIA said: "In response to the extreme temperatures experienced at last year's Qatar GP, the FIA and all F1 teams immediately initiated research to improve the venting and cooling of drivers in such conditions.

F1 cockpits can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in hot climates

"Since then, the technical regulations have been updated to allow the introduction of a passive scoop on top of the cockpit for enhanced ventilation, which teams are strongly encouraged to use.

"If these tests prove successful, the FIA will mandate the installation of such an active cooling system in Formula 1 cars in the future when a heat hazard will have been declared."

