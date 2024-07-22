Verstappen RAGES at Red Bull with astounding expletive-loaded rant

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen blasted his team's 's*** strategy' as numerous frank team radio exchanges left the Dutchman enraged.

The championship leader started third in Hungary but only managed a fifth-placed finish as Red Bull once more found themselves without the fastest car having qualified behind McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren 1-2 marred by CONTROVERSIAL team orders as Verstappen misses podium

Having taken second from Norris at the start of the grand prix, Verstappen's frustrations began when the stewards asked the Dutchman to give the place back due to the fact he left the track and gained an advantage.

The three-time world champion then started dropping back from the papaya cars, and instead ended up in a battle with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for the final podium position.

Max Verstappen was investigated for his collision with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase had a tense conversation

Verstappen's miserable Hungarian GP rant

An early pit stop from Leclerc and Hamilton enabled them to get ahead of Verstappen, who was unhappy with his team, with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase bearing the brunt of his frustrations.

While Verstappen's tire deficit then allowed him to catch and pass Leclerc, and almost get past Hamilton, both drivers then pitted earlier than the three-time champion once again, and Verstappen was left with a huge gap to catch up to Leclerc and Hamilton for a second time.

When trying to bridge that gap to the cars ahead, Lambiase sarcastically congratulated Verstappen for bringing his tires in gently, with the Dutchman seemingly not prioritising tire management over pace.

Verstappen was not happy with Lambiase's tone, and sent a barrage of swear words back at his engineer.

"No mate, don't give me that s***," he fumed.

"You guys gave me this s*** strategy, okay? I'm trying to rescue what's left. F***!"

READ MORE: Verstappen investigated by FIA over controversial Hungarian GP moment

Gianpiero Lambiase is Max Verstappen's race engineer

Later on in the race, Verstappen battled to get past Hamilton, making a desperate dive down the inside of the seven-time world champion.

Locking his tires up, the Dutchman ended up colliding with the Brit, and his car went flying into the air. While both drivers were able to carry on, the incident demoted Verstappen to fourth, and he was later called to see the stewards after the race.

Verstappen suggested to Lambiase over the team radio that the incident was Hamilton's fault, a point of view that Lambiase did not entertain in the slightest.

"I'm not even going to get into a radio argument with the other teams over this, Max. We'll let the stewards do their thing. It's childish on the radio Max, childish," the engineer told Red Bull's star driver.

READ MORE: Ralf Schumacher reveals he is in same-sex relationship

Related