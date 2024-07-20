NASCAR Qualifying Results: Brickyard 400 start order as Reddick takes pole on final run

Tyler Reddick put his car on pole position for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, setting the fastest time of the day in his final run.

The #45 Toyota set a time of 49.469sec (181.932mph) around the 2.5 mile oval track, just 0.035sec faster than NASCAR Cup points leader Chase Elliott's 49.504sec run.

Reddick had also been fastest in Friday's practice session, and is having a strong season overall – sitting just 15 points behind Elliott in the standings, currently occupying third place.

The championship's top five took all five of the top positions in the starting order, with Denny Hamlin third, Kyle Larson fourth and William Byron fifth for Sunday's 160-lap race.

Speaking after the session, Reddick said: “Qualifying today seemed a little sketchy for all the Cup drivers, so I just tried to be mindful of that. But I knew what my lap time was. It’s just really cool. I’ve always been on the other end of this. It’s nice to be on the inside for once. It’s a big deal for us.”

Brickyard 400 complete starting order

1. Tyler Reddick, #45 [23XI Racing Toyota]

2. Denny Hamlin, #11 [Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota]

3. Chase Elliott, #9 [Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet]

4. William Byron, #24 [Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet]

5. Kyle Larson, #5 [Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet]

6. Ty Gibbs, #54 [Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota]

7. Ryan Blaney, #12 [Team Penske Ford]

8. Michael McDowell, #34 [Front Row Motorsports Ford]

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 [JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet]

10. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 [Legacy Motor Club Toyota]

11. Austin Dillon, #3 [Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet]

12. Joey Logano, #22 [Team Penske Ford]

13. Alex Bowman, #48 [Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet]

14. Martin Truex Jr., #19 [Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota]

15. A.J. Allmendinger, #16 [Kaulig Racing Chevrolet]

16. Harrison Burton, #21 [Wood Brothers Racing Ford]

17. Bubba Wallace, #23 [23XI Racing Toyota]

18. Christopher Bell, #20 [Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota]

19. Corey LaJoie, #7 [Spire Motorsports Chevrolet]

20. Chase Briscoe, #14 [Stewart-Haas Racing Ford]

21. Noah Gragson, #10 [Stewart-Haas Racing Ford]

22. Ty Dillon, #33 [Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet]

23. Chris Buescher, #17 [RFK Racing Ford]

24. Todd Gilliland, #38 [Front Row Motorsports Ford]

25. Daniel Suarez, #99 [Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet]

26. Brad Keselowski, #6 [RFK Racing Ford]

27. Zane Smith, #71 [Spire Motorsports Chevrolet]

28. Ross Chastain, #1 [Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet]

29. Erik Jones, #43 [Legacy Motor Club Toyota]

30. Carson Hocevar, #77 [Spire Motorsports Chevrolet]

31. Ryan Preece, #41 [Stewart-Haas Racing Ford]

32. Daniel Hemric, #31 [Kaulig Racing Chevrolet]

33. Jimmie Johnson, #84 [Legacy Motor Club Toyota]

34. Kyle Busch, #8 [Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet]

35. Justin Haley, #51 [Rick Ware Racing Ford]

36. Cody Ware, #15 [Rick Ware Racing Ford]

37. Josh Berry, #4 [Stewart-Haas Racing Ford]

38. Austin Cindric, #2 [Team Penske Ford]

39. B.J. McLeod, #66 [MBM Motorsports Ford]

