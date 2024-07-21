NASCAR Race Today at Indianapolis: Brickyard 400 start times and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for today's Brickyard 400.

This year's event holds special significance, marking both the race's return to the track's famed 2.5-mile oval after a three-year hiatus, and the 30th anniversary of NASCAR's debut at the Brickyard in 1994, where Jeff Gordon secured victory in his No. 24 Chevrolet.

Now, current points leader Chase Elliott will be vying for victory, hoping to add his name to the prestigious list of winners and emulate his father, Bill Elliott, who triumphed in the 2002 Brickyard 400.

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 160-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday



NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



READ MORE: NASCAR official explains Austin Cindric penalty after Ally 400 backlash

Related