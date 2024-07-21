close global

NASCAR Race Today at Indianapolis: Brickyard 400 start times and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for today's Brickyard 400.

This year's event holds special significance, marking both the race's return to the track's famed 2.5-mile oval after a three-year hiatus, and the 30th anniversary of NASCAR's debut at the Brickyard in 1994, where Jeff Gordon secured victory in his No. 24 Chevrolet.

Now, current points leader Chase Elliott will be vying for victory, hoping to add his name to the prestigious list of winners and emulate his father, Bill Elliott, who triumphed in the 2002 Brickyard 400.

Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 160-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here's the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

