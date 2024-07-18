Corey LaJoie REFUSES to apologize after Kyle Busch incident
Spire Motorsports’ Corey LaJoie has refused to apologize after an incident with Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway.
LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet made contact with Busch’s No. 8 Chevy as he tried to funnel into Turn 1 during the final stage of the Great American Getaway 400.
The contact sent Busch sliding through the grass and into traffic where he also collected AJ Allmendinger, Harrison Burton, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr in the collision.
Despite a place in the Playoffs falling further out of reach, Busch dismissed the collision as a racing incident.
@nascaronfox Corey LaJoie sends Kyle Busch around and triggers a big Pocono crash. #NASCAR ♬ hip hop beat with bass(1325081) - Beats by METCH
LaJoie discusses Busch incident
Similarly, LaJoie did not see the harm in the incident and refused to apologize to Busch.
“No, you’ve got to take the run,” LaJoie said.
“You know, I don’t want to...I’m not the guy that wants to wreck anybody, but I think if Kyle blocks only once, then we both go around the corner and live to fight another day.
“But that second block that he thought he had it covered and he didn’t was what did him in and did a couple other guys in.
“But man, it is really hard. It is so freakin’ hard to run 19th. I mean, it’s all I got, tongue hanging out, so you have to be perfect.”
When asked if he had anything to say to Busch, the 32-year-old refused to apologise.
“I think Kyle and I have been racing around each other long enough, we’re not going to smash into each other on purpose,” LaJoie added.
“We both are guys that feel like we belong, certainly him, but I mean, I’m not going to say sorry. I’m not sorry about it, because that was the thing.
"If the shoe was on the other foot, the exact same thing would’ve happened, and I think he would probably say that.”
