F1 rival given DRIVE in Perez's Red Bull
One of Sergio Perez's Formula 1 rivals was given a drive in one of the Mexican's former Red Bull cars recently.
Perez is under increasing pressure within the team despite recently signing a new deal, with rumors that he could be replaced with his contract including performance clauses.
Perez started the season off strongly, providing the team with four podiums from the opening five grands prix, but his form has since nosedived, and he has only managed to score 15 points in the last six races.
As such, the decision to hand him a new contract so early on in the season has been questioned, with many suggesting several of the team's young racers would be the better option for Red Bull going forward.
One of those young racers is RB star and former Red Bull junior driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Tsunoda drives Perez's RB18
Tsunoda is one of many linked with a potential Perez replacement were he to be axed, along with the likes of Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, Tsunoda's team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Tsunoda's performances in 2024 have been much improved compared to last year, and the Japanese driver has largely outperformed his supremely experienced team-mate Ricciardo.
Interestingly, last weekend, Tsunoda took Perez's RB18 for a spin at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, even playing his part in the age-old festival by wearing racing goggles underneath an open helmet.
The RB18 was Red Bull's 2022 car, in which Verstappen claimed his second world championship title, while Perez managed to win two races in Singapore and Monaco that year.
Of course, Tsunoda's drive in the car should be taken as no indication as to a future move. However, the timing of the drive is certainly interesting and will certainly do nothing to quash any rumors regarding the Mexican being replaced.
Yuki Tsunoda took Checo's RB18 for a spin in Goodwood!— RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 15, 2024
And yes he drove the car wearing an open helmet with goggles 😭pic.twitter.com/R6ebkv2zWc
Change your timezone:
