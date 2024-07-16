Verstappen suggests SURPRISE Ricciardo reunion as team-mate pitch made

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has suggested a surprise reunion with Daniel Ricciardo could take place in the future.

The Dutchman was previously team-mates with the Australian at Red Bull, but the pair did not always get along, famously coming together on track in Azerbaijan back in 2018.

That day, Ricciardo plowed straight into the back of Verstappen as the pair battled down the main straight in Baku, putting both cars out of the race.

Ricciardo would eventually go on to leave the team at the end of that season, joining Renault, whilst Verstappen has remained at Red Bull, scooping multiple world championships since.

Max Verstappen is the reigning Formula 1 world champion

Daniel Ricciardo currently races for Visa Cash App RB

Max Verstappen suggests Daniel Ricciardo reunion

After his time at Renault, Ricciardo went on to have an unsuccessful spell with McLaren, and after a brief time out of the sport without a seat, he was given a lifeline by AlphaTauri, now RB, in 2023.

The Australian remains with the RB at present, and as part of his duties as a member of the wider 'Red Bull family', Ricciardo was present at the team's 20th-anniversary celebrations at Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

Given the importance of the event to the team, Verstappen was also present at Goodwood, and in an interview on Sunday, suggested he could once again drive alongside Ricciardo one day.

When asked if he'd also be up for doing Goodwood Revival, the three-time champion replied: “Yeah,”

“I mean, I've seen Adrian [Newey] do it but most of the time I think he is driving the cars a little bit illegal.

"He’s tuning them himself and I think they have a bit more grip than other cars around, but yeah, we'll give it a go.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a mixed 2024 with RB so far

"Maybe together with Daniel [it will] be good fun in one car.”

Interview host Karun Chandhok could not hide his excitement at the prospect: “Oh, oh, you two could be teammates,"

"Imagine that Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricardo in the RAC TT. Where's the Duke? We need to get this sorted out here.”

Verstappen's comments come at a time when his current team-mate Sergio Perez is under increasing pressure to hold on to his seat.

Despite signing a new deal with Red Bull for next season, reports suggest that performance-related clauses could see the Mexican ousted, with Ricciardo one of the names touted as a potential replacement, despite his current ups and downs so far this campaign.

Ricciardo himself is currently without a drive for 2025, with his contract at RB expiring at the end of this season and no announcement yet that a new contract is on the horizon.

