NASCAR Qualifying Results: Young star takes pole at Great American Getaway 400

Ty Gibbs grabbed the second NASCAR Cup pole position of his career on Saturday, posting the fastest lap time of 52.929sec (170.039mph/273.651kph)

The 21-year-old shot around the Tricky Triangle faster than any other car when setting his time in the final round of the session, adding to his maiden pole earlier this season at the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

Nestled in the Pocono Mountains, Pocono Raceway, nicknamed "The Tricky Triangle" for its three distinct corners, has always provided a stern test for drivers. With the championship battle heating up and playoff spots hanging in the balance, every position on the starting grid is crucial.

Pocono has always been a happy hunting ground for Denny Hamlin, who currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 629 points so far. He has notched up an impressive seven victories at the track, and will be looking to make it eight this weekend.

His last win came in dramatic fashion last year, with a controversial late-race contact with current championship leader Kyle Larson that dominated the headlines.

Ty Gibbs with a heater of a lap! 🔥 #BuschLightPole pic.twitter.com/rG5KUQMnTT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 13, 2024

2024 Great American Getaway 400 starting grid

1. #54 - Ty Gibbs 2. #24 - William Byron 3. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. 4. #11 - Denny Hamlin 5. #4 - Josh Berry 6. #48 - Alex Bowman 7. #45 - Tyler Reddick 8. #12 - Ryan Blaney 9. #71 - Zane Smith 10. #22 - Joey Logano 11. #9 - Chase Elliott 12. #5 - Kyle Larson 13. #20 - Christopher Bell 14. #6 - Brad Keselowski 15. #77 - Carson Hocevar 16. #99 - Daniel Suarez 17. #3 - Austin Dillon 18. #17 - Chris Buescher 19. #1 - Ross Chastain 20. #2 - Austin Cindric 21. #34 - Michael McDowell 22. #21 - Harrison Burton 23. #43 - Erik Jones 24. #8 - Kyle Busch 25. #10 - Noah Gragson 26. #16 - AJ Allmendinger 27. #31 - Daniel Hemric 28. #14 - Chase Briscoe 29. #23 - Bubba Wallace 30. #7 - Corey LaJoie 31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek 33. #38 - Todd Gilliland 34. #51 - Justin Haley 35. #15 - Cody Ware 36. #41 - Ryan Preece 37. #44 - JJ Yeley

