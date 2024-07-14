NASCAR make CONFUSING mid-race rule change

A perplexing rule change during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono led to a confused finale to the event.

Drivers were competing in the 14th round of the season at the Pocono Raceway when a red flag was thrown with eight laps remaining.

The measure was taken due to the inclement weather, and when the race was first resumed, it only briefly did so before running was stopped again after two laps under caution.

The confusion came when officials seemed to change their mind as to whether to count these laps as racing ones.

Trucks have now been brought to pit road and the red flag has been displayed.



NASCAR has informed teams that if the race cannot reach the advertised distance, its conclusion time today will be 8:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/cCKP2ODJE3 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) July 12, 2024

Lap count rule change causes NASCAR Truck Series confusion

At first, NASCAR decided that the two laps under caution would not count. However, when the race restarted again, the laps were removed from the tally of remaining ones, meaning just six were left.

The race eventually went green again with four laps to go, and Corey Heim held off challengers to secure a strong comeback win having fallen back in the early stages of the race.

To clarify, there were eight laps to go on the first red flag. They left pit road and went back under caution. NASCAR then said those laps did not count and put the lap count back to eight during the second red flag. Then they said those laps DID count and there are six to go. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 12, 2024

It was Heim's fifth win of the season and allowed him to close the gap to championship leader Christian Eckes to 32 points.

The victory also made the American the youngest 10-time winner in NASCAR Truck Series history at 22 years, and seven days.

Heim will be looking to make it 11 wins at the next round at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 19, hopefully without any late-race rule changes.

