NASCAR trio slapped with hard punishment at Pocono
Three NASCAR drivers have been hit with punishments for failing technical inspections ahead of The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono this weekend.
The series arrives at the Pennsylvania circuit for round 21 of the 2024 Cup Series, with Kyle Larson leading the way from Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick.
It is drivers further down the standings who have been caught out this weekend, with the cars of Ross Chastain, Todd Gilliland, and Daniel Hemric all failing inspection twice, meaning they have been dealt hefty penalties.
Chastain is 12th with a best finish of fourth. Gilliland has found a more consistent groove of late but also faces a setback at Pocono, whilst Hemric could struggle to improve on his 27th place standing with the penalties.
Crew chief, pit selection penalties for three NASCAR drivers
The punishment stopped short of barring the trio from qualifying as all three cars passed the inspection at the third attempt.
However, the drivers will compete without their usual crew chief and will not be able to select their pit stall for the race.
The latter penalty means the trio will be disadvantaged regarding their position in pit road.
NASCAR confirms car chiefs for Chastain, Gilliland and Hemric ejected two failures. They also lose pit selection this weekend at Pocono. ... They all passed on third time so will get to qualify. https://t.co/m75f9qdaRb— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 12, 2024
The former means that the crew chief is ejected from the event, and a replacement will need to be drafted in.
Having passed inspection at the third attempt, all three drivers were able to take part in Saturday's qualifying.
The 160-lap race gets underway on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 2:30pm (ET).
