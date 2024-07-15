close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey steps into RIVAL F1 car ahead of Red Bull exit

Newey steps into RIVAL F1 car ahead of Red Bull exit

Newey steps into RIVAL F1 car ahead of Red Bull exit

Newey steps into RIVAL F1 car ahead of Red Bull exit

Adrian Newey has expressed his joy after being given the opportunity to drive a car designed by one of Red Bull's main rivals.

The design guru will leave the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions in 2025, calling time on what has been a remarkable career with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future

Since joining the team in 2006, the 65-year-old has designed championship-winning cars for the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as he cemented his status as the sport's greatest ever designer.

Speculation over where his future may lie has rumbled on since the announcement of his impending departure, with the Brit being linked to a host of F1 teams.

Ferrari have been the frontrunners to secure his signature, with reports suggesting a lucrative deal has already been signed.

In the latest twist, Aston Martin have emerged as contenders, with Newey believed to have already met with team owner Lawrence Stroll on a recent visit to their Silverstone base.

Newey has remained tight-lipped when asked about his plans, but did reveal a deadline has been set to make a decision.

Adrian Newey has been linked with a move to Ferrari and Aston Martin
Newey has helped deliver multiple titles during his time at Red Bull

Driving iconic car 'really special'

This weekend, Newey was at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, as he unveiled the RB17 Hypercar - his final project with Red Bull.

The team are celebrating their 20th anniversary in F1 at the iconic motorsport event, and have a number of current and former stars participating in events to mark the occasion.

On Saturday, Newey stepped into the cockpit of the legendary Ferrari 312T, as he paid tribute to his old friend Niki Lauda who won two of his three world titles at the Scuderia.

As part of this weekend's celebrations in West Sussex, Newey climbed into the cockpit for a run up the Hill, and admitted it was 'really special' to have the opportunity to experience driving a car he revered from his teenage years.

"It's lovely," he said, speaking to Sky Sports F1. "To be driving Niki's old car, his championship-winning car, is so special, it really is.

"I knew Niki quite well, so to be in here, sitting in the same seat and trying to think what he must have been experiencing and how he prepared himself before the starts and everything, it's really special.

Niki Lauda won world titles at both Ferrari and McLaren

"It's absolutely amazing and a very fitting tribute to him. The cars are so different, but I love these cars. [At 15] I did a painting of this car for my art project.

When asked if there's anything to be learned from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle from the 70s, he smiled and responded: "Not really, just enjoy it."

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Aston Martin Adrian Newey Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW with rivals ready to swoop
Latest F1 News

Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW with rivals ready to swoop

  • Yesterday 21:00
Newey's wife reveals design guru's destination in CRYPTIC post
F1 News & Gossip

Newey's wife reveals design guru's destination in CRYPTIC post

  • July 11, 2024 15:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Newey steps into RIVAL F1 car ahead of Red Bull exit

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar

McLaughlin hails impact of IndyCar LEGEND on oval win

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reveals reaction to rumors over F1 future

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner stuns crowd with brutally honest Red Bull admission

  • Yesterday 23:00
F1 Film

Brad Pitt F1 movie director reveals HUGE Hamilton impact on filming

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

Ferrari suffer Newey BLOW with rivals ready to swoop

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x