AXED NASCAR star spotted at IndyCar Iowa event

A NASCAR driver who recently lost their seat in the Xfinity Series has been seen at the Iowa Speedway as IndyCar and Indy NXT take to the track there this weekend.

The oval circuit is hosting a double header for IndyCar, as well as round 10 of the Indy NXT support series.

NASCAR recently debuted at the track, and another crossover between the two series is on the cards with Hailie Deegan attending the IndyCar Iowa event.

Deegan was ousted at AM Racing in the Xfinity series after a disappointing 17-race run in her rookie season.

Where could Hailie Deegan go next?

Deegan was initially replaced by double Cup Series champion Joey Logano for the Chicago Street Course race, and then it was announced that she would be leaving the AM team.

Confirming the split, an AM Racing statement read: “AM Racing and Hailie Deegan have decided to part ways, effective immediately.”

“We are grateful for Hailie’s contributions and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang during her time with the race team. We wish Hailie the best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued success on and off the track.”

Deegan's own announcement was more defiant. “The only thing I am focused on is getting back to being competitive," she wrote.

"That is ALL that matters to me. I’m working as quick as possible to find the best opportunities to get back to the track.

"I’m thankful for the following that I have and everyone who supports me. It’s truly only me that knows the whole story and what I need to succeed. See you at the track, soon.”

Indeed, Deegan has returned to the racetrack, though has done so at an IndyCar event. The 22-year-old may be speaking to teams, or could simply be present as a guest or fan.

Deegan was spotted by YouTuber David Land, but would not be drawn into commenting further on her AM departure according to Wyatt Watson.

Where Deegan ends up next is still a mystery, but there is no doubt she will be working on her plan to return to racing as soon as possible.

