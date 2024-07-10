close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey's wife teases team decision as Red Bull’s MASSIVE issue highlighted - GPFans F1 Recap

Newey's wife teases team decision as Red Bull’s MASSIVE issue highlighted - GPFans F1 Recap

Newey's wife teases team decision as Red Bull’s MASSIVE issue highlighted - GPFans F1 Recap

Newey's wife teases team decision as Red Bull’s MASSIVE issue highlighted - GPFans F1 Recap

Adrian Newey's wife has delivered a cryptic message on social media as speculation over the Red Bull design guru's next destination continues.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion claims ‘MASSIVE issue’ with Red Bull future

A previous Formula 1 champion has given his opinion on the future of one of Red Bull's star drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

STUNNING return expected as F1 team set to land huge deal

A well-known icon of motorsport is believed to be in talks to make a seismic return to Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit urges Red Bull to IMMEDIATELY replace Perez

A top Formula 1 pundit has called on Red Bull to make an immediate change to their driver line-up.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner delivers 'WEIRD' verdict on Hamilton Silverstone win

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has described Lewis Hamilton’s race win at Silverstone as ‘weird’.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Sergio Perez Adrian Newey Jenson Button

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR insider calls for Bubba Wallace PUNISHMENT after dooring rival

  • 1 uur geleden
GPFans Recap

Newey's wife teases team decision as Red Bull’s MASSIVE issue highlighted - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

SHOCK return touted for former Ferrari boss

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull RB17

Red Bull RB17: Adrian Newey's £5million hypercar on show at Goodwood

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 News & Gossip

STUNNING return expected as F1 team set to land huge deal

  • Yesterday 18:57
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit urges Red Bull to AXE Perez

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x