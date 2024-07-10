Brad Pitt F1 movie star outlines CRUCIAL Hamilton role

Damson Idris who will star in Brad Pitt's F1 movie has unveiled the crucial role Lewis Hamilton has played on set.

Idris will play Joshua Pearce, rookie team-mate to Pitt's Sonny Hayes, who is brought back to mentor the young star and compete for the fictional APX GP.

The trailer for the movie was teased ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday, and showcased footage that had been filmed at several circuits on the F1 calendar, including Silverstone, Spa and Monza.

Adding a further element of reality, Lewis Hamilton has a production role in the movie, alongside Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.

Brad Pitt is set to star in the F1 movie

APX GP 'F1 cars' on track for filming

What is Lewis Hamilton's role in the F1 movie?

London-born actor Damson Idris, has unveiled Hamilton's role in the F1 film and how it is unique in his industry.

In an interview previewing the movie, Idris outlined how Hamilton has added authenticity to F1, describing his role as a 'rarity'.

"Well there's no better person to teach you about Formula 1 than Lewis Hamilton," Idris explained to IWC Schaffhausen.

Lewis Hamilton has helped produce the F1 movie

"So, Lewis comes in and he essentially calls 'BS' - he lets us know that 'hey, that wouldn't happen', which is a rarity in this art form.

"Like I said, it's a fictional story, so to have someone who lives, breathes and sleeps Formula 1, we're in no better hands."

When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

