Anti-Verstappen crowd BOOS hidden on TV

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen was booed as he conducted his post-race interview at the British Grand Prix, according to one reporter.
The reigning champion struggled for pace throughout the race, but a rapid stint on the hard tires in the closing laps saw the Dutchman salvage P2 on a weekend where Red Bull may have had the third-fastest car.
Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning drive to secure his first F1 win since 2021 - and his ninth at Silverstone - ahead of Verstappen and McLaren star Lando Norris.
Despite failing to get the win, Verstappen managed to extend his lead over Norris in the drivers' championship standings as the season passed its halfway point.
The 26-year-old admitted afterward that the result could have been much worse, given the unpredictable weather which caused problems for a number of drivers and their respective teams.
Broadcaster drowns out the boos
Speaking to David Coulthard before stepping on to the podium, the three-time champion reflected on his race and credited his team, though he failed to congratulate Hamilton on his historic victory.
F1 pundit Olav Mol revealed this led to boos being hurled in his direction from British supporters, but believes the TV broadcasters turned down the volume in a bid to drown them out.
Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Mol said: "I heard that the sound was different than when those two Englishmen were there, so they turned it down a bit.
"If you congratulate Lewis, you know that you'll get the audience behind you, but he doesn't do that.
"When they start booing, he thinks: 'F*** off with your congratulations to Lewis'.
"Yeah, I understand that too."
Verstappen acknowledged Hamilton in the cockpit after the flag fell, but Mol hinted that the pair's often frosty relationship may also have played a part in his decision not to verbally congratulate his Mercedes counterpart.
He continued: "They respect each other, but they don't like each other very much, and that's not necessary at all."
