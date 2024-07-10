Controversial F1 boss reveals INTEREST in signing star driver

Flavio Briatore has revealed that Alpine are interested in signing a star driver for next season.

The Italian businessman, who was previously banned from F1 for life due to the 'Crashgate' scandal, recently returned to Alpine.

One decision for Briatore and the Alpine team to contemplate, is who to hire alongside Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman was recently snapped up on a multi-year deal, but who will partner him remains unknown after it was announced that Esteban Ocon will depart the team at the end of 2024.

Flavio Briatore was recently hired by Alpine

Pierre Gasly recently signed a contract extension with Alpine

Flavio Briatore eyeing Carlos Sainz

The big name remaining without a team for 2025 is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season.

Williams and Kick Sauber - who are set to become Audi in 2026 - have been linked heavily with the Spaniard, but since Briatore's arrival, Alpine rumours have emerged.

Now, Briatore has confirmed the team's interest in Sainz, with the Italian determined to land the Ferrari man.

“There is a lot of interest, we will see in the next few days," Briatore told FormulaPassion.it.

Carlos Sainz is yet to sign with a team for 2025

"Even if at the moment, for Alpine, the driver does not make the difference, we must first sort out the car.

"Incredibly he [Sainz] is still free. We are all willing to have him on the team and we will do everything possible."

It remains to be seen when Sainz will decide on his future.

Rumours had suggested he was set to announce his decision at the Spanish Grand Prix, but this was delayed.

