Ex-F1 driver CONDEMNS Jos-Verstappen-Horner conflict

Former Formula 1 driver-turned-commentator Martin Brundle has condemned the ongoing bitter feud between Red Bull's Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen, father of three-time world champion, Max.

The pair seem to have been at each other's throats all season long after the team boss became embroiled in controversy ahead of the 2024 campaign.

During the Austrian Grand Prix weekend the saga took another twist, with Verstappen Sr having been due to take part in the Red Bull Legends Parade and drive the 2012 championship-winning RB8 around the Red Bull Ring.

However, the 52-year-old claimed he was blocked from participating by Horner and subsequently withdrew from the event whilst blasting the Red Bull boss to Dutch media.

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen were the subject of more drama in Austria

Max Verstappen took pole for the Austrian Grand Prix despite the off-track distraction

Brundle: Horner/Verstappen situation is unnecessary

In spite of the drama surrounding the team, Max Verstappen showed little sign of it affecting him, qualifying on pole for both the F1 sprint and grand prix qualifying, and winning the former event itself.

And, speaking on Sky Sports prior to qualifying, Brundle expressed his sympathy to the three-time champion as his gave his verdict on an ‘unnecessary’ situation.

"I can’t believe we’re having to talk about it but I think it is significant in a way,” he said. “Blood's thicker than water, Max will always support his dad and other key people that have been around him for a very long time.

Martin Brundle has condemned the ongoing Verstappen-Horner feud

"It just seems petulant and unnecessary, and I think it’s so unfair on Max actually, to make him have to answer questions like that when he’s trying to focus on two races this weekend.

"They’ve had so much success together – every point, every podium, every victory, every world championship Max has had is with Red Bull. The money they’ve collected, because the kid’s a genius in a racing car, he’s earned all of those and all of that money.

"Why did they have to spoil it with some sort of petulant stuff?"

