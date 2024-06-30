FIA deliver Mercedes investigation verdict after Hamilton Austrian GP incident
The verdict following an investigation into an incident involving Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian Grand Prix has been released.
The Brit struggled to find pace all weekend, eventually qualifying in fifth place behind his team-mate.
In fact, Russell beat him for the third race in a row, with fellow Brit Lando Norris lining up on the front row with Verstappen.
The result means that Hamilton is now 9-2 down in the qualifying battle with his team-mate in what was ultimately a frustrating afternoon in Spielberg.
Mercedes fined for Q3 incident
To make matters worse for the 39-year-old, he was summoned to the stewards after the session following a bizarre incident in Q3.
Leaving his Mercedes garage, Hamilton appeared to drag a rear jack and extraction pipe with him and into the pit lane.
The FIA immediately announced an investigation into the matter and after concluding their discussions, they found Hamilton in breach of Article 34.14 a0 for an unsafe release and issued Mercedes a 5,000 euro fine.
An FIA statement following the investigation read: “The Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed video evidence.
“Car 44 was released from the garage in an unsafe manner dragging a jack and an exhaust extractor behind it. The Stewards acknowledge that the team immediately informed the driver to stop to prevent any further damage and/or dangerous situation.
“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
“Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.”
