F1 2025 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen facing race BAN as F1 legend nears limit
Penalty points are an important metric in modern-day Formula 1, and it was a busy weekend for the FIA and the stewards at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.
Post-race, three drivers were disqualified from the race, with the cars of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly all failing post-race checks for differing reasons. However, crucially, none of the affected drivers will pick up any penalty points on their superlicenses for the disqualifications.
That doesn't mean that none were handed out throughout the weekend, though. By the conclusion of Sunday's race, Jack Doohan had leaped from no points on Friday night to four, for example.
His current rate of four penalty points in three F1 weekends would put him on course to be suspended for the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of June - although he's unlikely to keep racking up points so fast.
Elsewhere, both Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are getting dangerously close to the penalty points limit and an automatic one-race ban. Both stars sit on eight points at this stage, meaning four more and they will be punished.
Below, we've collected all of the latest penalty point tallies for each driver, including when they were handed out and will expire. Verstappen, for example, doesn't shed any points until June 30.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|2
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 30, 2024
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lando Norris
|2
|June 30, 2025
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
Liam Lawson - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Zero points
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 24, 2024
|Australian Grand Prix
|Dangerous driving
|3
|March 24, 2025
|April 20, 2024
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|3
|April 20, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu
|2
|June 30, 2025
Lance Stroll - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 21, 2024
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo
|2
|April 21, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
Haas
Esteban Ocon - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 4, 2024
|Miami Grand Prix Sprint
|Unsafe release
|1
|May 4, 2025
|May 26, 2024
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly
|2
|May 26, 2025
Ollie Bearman - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda - Zero points
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 5, 2024
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|1
|May 5, 2025
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
