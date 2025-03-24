F1 2025 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen facing race BAN as F1 legend nears limit

Penalty points are an important metric in modern-day Formula 1, and it was a busy weekend for the FIA and the stewards at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

Post-race, three drivers were disqualified from the race, with the cars of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly all failing post-race checks for differing reasons. However, crucially, none of the affected drivers will pick up any penalty points on their superlicenses for the disqualifications.

That doesn't mean that none were handed out throughout the weekend, though. By the conclusion of Sunday's race, Jack Doohan had leaped from no points on Friday night to four, for example.

His current rate of four penalty points in three F1 weekends would put him on course to be suspended for the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of June - although he's unlikely to keep racking up points so fast.

Elsewhere, both Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are getting dangerously close to the penalty points limit and an automatic one-race ban. Both stars sit on eight points at this stage, meaning four more and they will be punished.

Below, we've collected all of the latest penalty point tallies for each driver, including when they were handed out and will expire. Verstappen, for example, doesn't shed any points until June 30.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Driver Team Penalty Points Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8 Jack Doohan Alpine 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 4 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Esteban Ocon Haas 3 Liam Lawson Red Bull 2 Ollie Bearman Haas 2 Alex Albon Williams 2 George Russell Mercedes 1 Carlos Sainz Williams 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 0 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 0 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Eight points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lando Norris 2 June 30, 2025 October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025

Liam Lawson - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Charles Leclerc - Zero points



Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Zero points



Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Zero points



Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Eight points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 24, 2024 Australian Grand Prix Dangerous driving 3 March 24, 2025 April 20, 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 3 April 20, 2025 June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu 2 June 30, 2025

Lance Stroll - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 21, 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo 2 April 21, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025

Haas

Esteban Ocon - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 4, 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Unsafe release 1 May 4, 2025 May 26, 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly 2 May 26, 2025

Ollie Bearman - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025

Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda - Zero points

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 5, 2024 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 1 May 5, 2025

Alex Albon - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

