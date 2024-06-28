F1 champion SURPRISED by Ferrari form after poor run

Fernando Alonso has taken aim at his former team Ferrari following a disappointing Spanish Grand Prix result.

The F1 stalwart is contracted to drive for Aston Martin until at least the 2026 season - taking him close to 450 race starts.

However, so far in 2024, the Silverstone-based team have been unable to extract much pace from their car as they have fallen behind the top four teams.

After the first 10 rounds of the season, Alonso has scored 41 points and no podiums, compared to the eight he scored in 2023 on his way to fourth place in the championship – his highest finish since 2013 with Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso is into his 21st season in F1

Alonso will stay with Aston Martin until 2026

Alonso dig outs Ferrari again

The Spaniard spent five seasons with the Scuderia from 2010 to 2014, finishing second in the standings three times and came excruciatingly close to winning the title in 2010 and 2012.

Speaking with Spanish publication AS after the race in Barcelona, Alonso spoke of his frustrations after finishing outside of the points in 12th place.

The two-time champion also offered assessment on the teams out in front and dug out the Maranello squad on their current form.

“We do everything we can, we are not happy to be out of the points here,” he said. “But we are going to be pragmatic, to learn lessons for the future.

The Spaniard raced with Ferrari from 2010 to 2014

“The only one who is happy here is Verstappen. Norris improves a lot but has not won the race, the Mercedes take a step forward but are light years away from Red Bull and from fighting for the championship.

“Ferrari is a superteam but it is not even on the podium. Let's put everything in context.

“We would like to be there, on the podium, without a doubt. But we are going to try to win someday. You have to walk before you run”.

This is not the first time that Alonso has taken aim at his former team, as only in Canada, the Spaniard was impeded by Charles Leclerc in Friday practice, to which he exclaimed over his team radio: ‘this is typical Ferrari.’

