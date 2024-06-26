NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Ally 400 at Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch

Stock car racing roars back into Music City as the NASCAR Cup Series revs up for the 2024 Ally 400 this weekend from June 29-30.

The 1.33-mile D-shaped track in Lebanon, Tennessee, has a rich history with NASCAR dating back to 2001 when it began hosting races for the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

After a decade-long hiatus, the two series finally returned to the Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, with the track also witnessing a debut for the Cup Series which saw Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag.

This weekend's Ally 400 ignites yet another fierce battleground as the Cup Series returns to the high-banked curves of Nashville Superspeedway for its fourth showdown.

2024 Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series start times

The 400-lap race kicks off on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 3:30pm ET. Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time (BT) CET Practice 2:05pm on Saturday 1:05pm on Saturday 11:05am on Saturday 7:05pm on Saturday 8:05pm on Saturday Qualifying 2:50pm on Saturday 1:50pm on Saturday 11:50am on Saturday 7:50pm on Saturday 8:50pm on Saturday Race 3:30pm on Sunday 2:30pm on Sunday 12:30pm on Sunday 8:30pm on Sunday 9:30pm on Sunday

You can catch all the Cup action on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Ally 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Ally 400 Cup Series race takes place on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

What time is the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race?

The Ally 400 Cup Series race kicks off at 3:30pm ET.

Where is the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series takes place?

The Ally 400 takes place at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN.

What length is the Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is 1.330 miles (2.140km).

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the USA TODAY 301, Chase Elliott currently has 620 points, tied with Kyle Larson for the lead.

