NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Ally 400 at Nashville start times, schedule and how to watch
Stock car racing roars back into Music City as the NASCAR Cup Series revs up for the 2024 Ally 400 this weekend from June 29-30.
The 1.33-mile D-shaped track in Lebanon, Tennessee, has a rich history with NASCAR dating back to 2001 when it began hosting races for the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.
After a decade-long hiatus, the two series finally returned to the Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, with the track also witnessing a debut for the Cup Series which saw Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag.
This weekend's Ally 400 ignites yet another fierce battleground as the Cup Series returns to the high-banked curves of Nashville Superspeedway for its fourth showdown.
2024 Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series start times
The 400-lap race kicks off on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 3:30pm ET. Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time (BT)
|CET
|Practice
|2:05pm on Saturday
|1:05pm on Saturday
|11:05am on Saturday
|7:05pm on Saturday
|8:05pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|2:50pm on Saturday
|1:50pm on Saturday
|11:50am on Saturday
|7:50pm on Saturday
|8:50pm on Saturday
|Race
|3:30pm on Sunday
|2:30pm on Sunday
|12:30pm on Sunday
|8:30pm on Sunday
|9:30pm on Sunday
You can catch all the Cup action on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Ally 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race?
The Ally 400 Cup Series race takes place on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
What time is the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race?
The Ally 400 Cup Series race kicks off at 3:30pm ET.
Where is the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series takes place?
The Ally 400 takes place at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN.
What length is the Nashville Superspeedway?
The Nashville Superspeedway is 1.330 miles (2.140km).
Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?
After the USA TODAY 301, Chase Elliott currently has 620 points, tied with Kyle Larson for the lead.


