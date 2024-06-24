Hamilton look-alike catches Mercedes star off guard at Spanish GP

close global

Lewis Hamilton was almost left speechless after encountering a fan who looks very similar himself at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Brit was talking to fans ahead of the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya when the fan stood out to him.

READ MORE: F1 needs to FIX female pathway after Jamie Chadwick success

In a season filled with so many lows, the amusing moment raised a rare smile from the Mercedes star.

After a series of disappointing performances in 2024, the former McLaren driver sits just inside the top 10 on the drivers' leaderboard, some way off the likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star has replaced Hamilton as the sport's dominant force in recent years, with the Brit last tasting victory in December 2021.

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season
Mercedes haven't hit expectations so far in 2024

Doppelganger stands out in Spanish crowd

He will hope for a change of fortunes from next season, however, as he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari in the hope of rediscovering the form which previously propelled him to the pinnacle of motorsport.

The pre-season announcement caught the sporting world by surprise, with the 39-year-old set to call time on what has been a remarkably successful spell under team boss Toto Wolff.

The enthusiasm generated by the crowds which greeted Hamilton at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya showed he is still one of F1's star attractions, yet it was fan bearing a striking resemblance to the racing icon who managed to steal the headlines on this occasion.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

