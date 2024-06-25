Hamilton left AWKWARD after Mercedes star makes 'girlfriend' dig
Lewis Hamilton had few words for Mercedes team-mate George Russell after an awkward 'girlfriend' joke at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion will leave the Silver Arrows at the end of the season to join one of their main rivals - Ferrari.
Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes has been blighted by the poor pace of the W15, and stronger qualifying performances from Russell.
Furthermore, the deficit between the Mercedes pair has led to speculation that the team are favouriting Russell and deliberately ‘sabotaging’ Hamilton.
Russell makes Hamilton ‘girlfriend’ jibe
These rumours were brought to a head when an email was sent to the press, from a sender claiming to be a Mercedes employee.
The email accused the team of conspiring against Hamilton, a claim Toto Wolff and Hamilton have all denied.
After a weekend of bizarre accusations Hamilton and Russell remained jovial during a fan event at the Spanish GP.
When asked about their favourite Spanish foods, Russell mentioned he had to love the national cuisine because his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, is also Spanish.
“I don’t have a Spanish girlfriend so I don’t really know a lot of Spanish foods,” Hamilton said.
Russell responded with an awkward joke directed towards his team-mate.
“You don’t have a Spanish girlfriend, you have Spanish girlfriends,” Russell said.
As the crown cheered at the jibe, Hamilton appeared rather flustered and awkwardly moved on from the conversation.
“Oh…erm okay. I don’t know a lot of couscous,” Hamilton awkwardly added.
