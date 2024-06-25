close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton left AWKWARD after Mercedes star makes 'girlfriend' dig

Hamilton left AWKWARD after Mercedes star makes 'girlfriend' dig

Hamilton left AWKWARD after Mercedes star makes 'girlfriend' dig

Hamilton left AWKWARD after Mercedes star makes 'girlfriend' dig

Lewis Hamilton had few words for Mercedes team-mate George Russell after an awkward 'girlfriend' joke at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion will leave the Silver Arrows at the end of the season to join one of their main rivals - Ferrari.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes has been blighted by the poor pace of the W15, and stronger qualifying performances from Russell.

Furthermore, the deficit between the Mercedes pair has led to speculation that the team are favouriting Russell and deliberately ‘sabotaging’ Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari

Russell makes Hamilton ‘girlfriend’ jibe

These rumours were brought to a head when an email was sent to the press, from a sender claiming to be a Mercedes employee.

The email accused the team of conspiring against Hamilton, a claim Toto Wolff and Hamilton have all denied.

After a weekend of bizarre accusations Hamilton and Russell remained jovial during a fan event at the Spanish GP.

When asked about their favourite Spanish foods, Russell mentioned he had to love the national cuisine because his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, is also Spanish.

“I don’t have a Spanish girlfriend so I don’t really know a lot of Spanish foods,” Hamilton said.

READ MORE: Where does Red Bull legend Adrian Newey shift to next?

George Russell made an awkward 'girlfriend' joke towards Hamilton

Russell responded with an awkward joke directed towards his team-mate.

“You don’t have a Spanish girlfriend, you have Spanish girlfriends,” Russell said.

As the crown cheered at the jibe, Hamilton appeared rather flustered and awkwardly moved on from the conversation.

“Oh…erm okay. I don’t know a lot of couscous,” Hamilton awkwardly added.

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes George Russell Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star ATTACKS team-mate after Spanish GP battle
Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star ATTACKS team-mate after Spanish GP battle

  • 3 uur geleden
Verstappen FEARS rivals after impressive Spanish GP
Spanish Grand Prix

Verstappen FEARS rivals after impressive Spanish GP

  • Yesterday 22:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Hamilton left AWKWARD after Mercedes star makes 'girlfriend' dig

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR star criticized for BOLD comments towards team

  • 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star ATTACKS team-mate after Spanish GP battle

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Norris details 'stressful' McLaren fire impacted day at Spanish GP

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

How Verstappen nearly STOPPED Sainz's F1 career before it even started

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reveals pressure factor as F1 future in DOUBT

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x