F1 champion shares DIM view of team prospects

An F1 champion is predicting a difficult spell for his team over the coming races after a poor run of form.

His comments follow a Spanish Grand Prix which saw Max Verstappen win yet again at the front of the pack.

Despite being caught off guard by George Russell before Turn 1, the Dutchman made a quick recovery, moving past the Brit on Lap 3 to take P1.

From there, the 26-year-old cruised to victory ahead of Lando Norris and Russell's Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.

It was to be a disappointing day for the squabbling Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who finished P5 and P6 respectively, whilst Aston Martin failed to register any points in what was a frustrating race for the British outfit.

Lance Stroll finished P14, two places worse off than Fernando Alonso - the last Spaniard to win in Barcelona - as their recent struggles continued.

Fernando Alonso has endured a difficult season with Aston Martin

Max Verstappen collected his seventh win of the season in Barcelona

More 'tough times' ahead

This year, the team had hoped to build on a positive first campaign in F1 in which they secured a top-five result in the constructors' standings, however their form in 2024 suggests they will be unlikely to improve on that position this time around.

Ex-champion Alonso - widely regarded as one of the best racers on the grid - has managed to collect points in just one of his last four races, and delivered a bleak verdict when asked if he expects Aston Martin's fortunes to change at the next couple of races at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll will be hoping to pick up performances

"I think as I said many times we have some things in the pipeline that should put us back in the right direction,” said the 42-year-old, as reported by Motorsportweek.com.

“It’s going to be painful in Austria, in Silverstone, we have to keep scoring points if it’s eighth, eighth, if it’s seventh, ninth, whatever.

“We cannot give up and stay positive in these tough times.”

