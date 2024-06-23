close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff FUMES at Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

Wolff FUMES at Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

Wolff FUMES at Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

Wolff FUMES at Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

Mercedes CEO and team principal has fired back after allegations of 'sabotage' within the team before the Spanish Grand Prix.

Last week, it was revealed that an anonymous email had been sent out accusing the team of foul play.

READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star

The accusations referred specifically to the perceived poor treatment of star driver Lewis Hamilton.

It is not the first time the issue has created headlines this year, with Hamilton himself hinting at favouritism within the team following the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, responding to the latest accusations prior to this weekend's race in Barcelona, the Brit shot down any such claims.

“There are always things that can be better within a team and that comes through conversations, through communication, and that’s what we’re consistently working on", he said.

“But we’re all in the same boat, we’re all working hard together and we all want to finish on a high - we owe that to our long-term relationship.”

The email specifically referred to the treatment of Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton has previously hinted that team-mate George Russell was favoured by Mercedes

'Online abuse needs to stop'

Now, his boss has also lashed out at the claims, blasting the 'lunatics' who are attempting to destabilise the team.

The Austrian also confirmed the email was not sent by a Mercedes staff member, adding that the matter has now been passed on to the police.

“Yeah, so it’s not from a member of the team," he said, as reported by The Times.

"When we’re getting these kind of emails and we’re getting tons of them, it is upsetting, particularly when there’s somebody talking about death and all these things.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists the team are united

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

“So we’ve, on this particular one, I have instructed to go and full force with the police, enquiring it. We are researching the IP address, we are researching the phone, all of that because online abuse in that way needs to stop.

“People can’t hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this, I don’t know what some of the conspiracy theorist and lunatics think out there.

“Lewis was part of the team for 12 years - we have a friendship, we trust each other, we want to end this on a high.

"We want to celebrate the relationship and if you don’t believe all of that, that you can believe that we want to win the constructors’ world championship and part of the constructors’ world championship is making both cars win.

“So, to all of these mad people out there, take a shrink.”

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related

Lewis Hamilton George Russell Toto Wolff Monaco Grand Prix Barcelona
F1 champion criticizes Mercedes boss for 'undermining' star driver
Latest F1 News

F1 champion criticizes Mercedes boss for 'undermining' star driver

  • Yesterday 22:00
Steiner issues frank Mercedes WARNING as Hamilton replacement decision looms
F1 News & Gossip

Steiner issues frank Mercedes WARNING as Hamilton replacement decision looms

  • June 20, 2024 02:00

Latest News

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix times - Verstappen HUNTED by British star in thrilling finish

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Wolff FUMES at Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

  • 17 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301: Starting grid after CANCELLED qualifying

  • 1 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: How to vote for your Spanish Grand Prix standout

  • 2 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes star STUNS Verstappen to take early lead - Lap One report

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 boss OPTIMISTIC about incredible Newey move

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x