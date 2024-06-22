F1 champion criticizes Mercedes boss for 'undermining' star driver

Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has criticised Mercedes boss Toto Wolff for undermining one of his own drivers.

Having spent over a decade as team principal of the Silver Arrows, Wolff has led them to multiple championship successes.

However, it has been a troubling time recently for the Austrian, with Mercedes being uncompetitive in the current F1 era, and losing star driver Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

Hamilton has often complained about the pace of his Mercedes this season, describing the Canadian GP as one of his ‘worst’ races.

Lewis Hamilton has been left frustrated by Mercedes' pace

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Is Wolff the right leader for Mercedes?

On the other hand, Hamilton’s team-mate, George Russell, claimed pole position and finished the race in P3.

There was a battle for the final podium spot between two Mercedes drivers, forcing Wolff to remind Russell to ‘focus’ over team radio.

Discussing the battle on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, pundits Damon Hill and Naomi Schiff accused Wolff of ‘undermining’ the young Brit.

“I think it can be slightly undermining if you’re getting coached by your team boss over the radio during a race,” Hill said.

“You know, being told to sort of ‘focus’ - I think he knows what he’s doing, to quote a famous racing driver.”

Hill accuses Toto Wolff of undermining Russell

Naomi Schiff added to Hill’s sentiments, assessing the impact of the message on Russell.

“When Toto came on the radio, I thought to myself, ‘gosh’,” she said.

“I remember when my team bosses used to come on the radio and it would put the fear of God in me and I would think to myself ‘what have I done’ that that needs them to come onto the radio?

“So I don't know if that's helpful. Maybe he did need that calming voice. Maybe he did need someone to tell him, look, just reset or refocus, and you've got this, but just stay focused.”

