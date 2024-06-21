IndyCar star delivers FEISTY response to McLaren axing

Ex-Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Theo Pourchaire has spoken for the first time since his exit from the team.

The reigning Formula 2 champion will be replaced by IndyNXT driver Nolan Siegel in the #6 car until the end of the season.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Pourchaire had previously filled the boots of an injured David Malukas, before replacing him in a full-time capacity.

Malukas found another seat at Meyer Shank Racing, while Pourchaire now has no driving commitments for the rest of the year.

He gave up his Japanese Super Formula seat and was replaced by Ben Barnicoat – just to make his move to IndyCar.

Theo Pourchaire celebrates a win in Formula 2

Theo Pourchaire took part in five IndyCar events

READ MORE: History-making Chadwick takes INCREDIBLE Indy NXT win

Pourchaire was consistent across five starts and his best finish came at the Detroit Grand Prix, where he fought through the field to secure an impressive top ten finish.

Just a few months ago, he was crowned F2 champion, and had seemingly been on the fast track to F1 ever since being snapped up by the Sauber Academy in 2019.

His junior career and CV are stellar, which makes the decision to axe him even more surprising – and clearly, he feels the same way after posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), to share his feelings after the move.

He said: “I’m run by - Passion. Hard work. Dedication. God. I will be back.”

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

Related