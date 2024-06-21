IndyCar star delivers FEISTY response to McLaren axing
IndyCar star delivers FEISTY response to McLaren axing
Ex-Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Theo Pourchaire has spoken for the first time since his exit from the team.
The reigning Formula 2 champion will be replaced by IndyNXT driver Nolan Siegel in the #6 car until the end of the season.
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Pourchaire had previously filled the boots of an injured David Malukas, before replacing him in a full-time capacity.
Malukas found another seat at Meyer Shank Racing, while Pourchaire now has no driving commitments for the rest of the year.
He gave up his Japanese Super Formula seat and was replaced by Ben Barnicoat – just to make his move to IndyCar.
READ MORE: History-making Chadwick takes INCREDIBLE Indy NXT win
Pourchaire was consistent across five starts and his best finish came at the Detroit Grand Prix, where he fought through the field to secure an impressive top ten finish.
Just a few months ago, he was crowned F2 champion, and had seemingly been on the fast track to F1 ever since being snapped up by the Sauber Academy in 2019.
His junior career and CV are stellar, which makes the decision to axe him even more surprising – and clearly, he feels the same way after posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), to share his feelings after the move.
He said: “I’m run by - Passion. Hard work. Dedication. God. I will be back.”
June 21, 2024
READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren director BLAMES IndyCar star for chaotic spell
- 24 minutes ago
Spanish Grand Prix FP2 Results: Hamilton STUNS Verstappen to top session
- 54 minutes ago
Sainz set for SIGNIFICANT 2025 team announcement at Spanish Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar star delivers FEISTY response to McLaren axing
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Practice Timetable: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 uur geleden
Spanish Grand Prix FP1 Results: Verstappen struggles as Brit leads the way
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul