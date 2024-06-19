Drive to Survive star rules out SHOCK Ricciardo future gamble
Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has ruled out Daniel Ricciardo making a shock return to one of his former teams ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Several of the current F1 grid find themselves out of contract at the end of 2024, including Ricciardo, whose current deal with Visa Cash App RB is due to expire.
Ricciardo's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda will continue to drive for the team in 2025, but as yet, no such announcement has been made regarding the Australian.
Fortunately for Ricciardo, there are still plenty of other seats on the grid up for grabs, including two at his former team Alpine, formerly Renault.
Could Daniel Ricciardo return to Alpine?
Alpine recently announced that they would be parting ways with current driver Esteban Ocon at the end of 2024, whilst Ocon's fellow compatriot Pierre Gasly's future within the team is also unconfirmed.
This leaves open the possibility of Ricciardo making a shock return, but this is something former Haas boss Steiner has ruled out due to the manner in which he departed them when joining McLaren.
"I think they're [Alpine] still a little bit bitter about what happened last time - that's what I think," Steiner explained on the Red Flags Podcast when quizzed on whether Ricciardo could return.
"I think for Daniel going back to Renault [Alpine] would be a little bit like getting divorced and then getting back together after a few years."
As alluded to above, alongside Alpine, several other F1 teams are yet to confirm both of their drivers for 2025.
This currently includes Mercedes, Aston Martin, VCARB, Haas, Williams, and Kick Sauber.
