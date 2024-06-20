F1 champion sends WARNING to Mercedes before Barcelona GP
F1 champion turned pundit - Damon Hill, has issued a warning to Mercedes ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
After a tricky start to the season, the Silver Arrows found themselves swallowed up in the midfield and struggling to cope with their rivals' pace.
But at the last race weekend in Canada, Mercedes brought with them an upgrade to the front wing, which George Russell used to his advantage to take his second pole position of his career, setting an identical time to Max Verstappen.
In the race, the team produced their strongest result of the season thus far, with Russell grabbing their first podium of 2024 with third and Lewis Hamilton finishing fourth with the fastest lap after an intense battle with Lando Norris.
Can Mercedes keep up their performance?
The performance of the Mercedes in Canada has got several people wondering whether the team will be able to keep it up and challenge at the front more consistency.
And speaking on the Sky F1 Podcast, 1996 champion Hill believes they will be satisfied with where the car is now, but warned them that the next round in Barcelona will present a major test of their upgrades.
“They’re comfortable, they’re happy now,” he said.
“New front wing seems to have been the trick that seems to have harmonised all the aerodynamics [and] brought about some performance.
“But it is an outlier track, Canada.
“Barcelona, which is the next race, that will be the ultimate test of their progress because Barcelona is really just like a wind tunnel.”
