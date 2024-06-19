Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss
Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss
A former motorsport team boss has stated that Daniel Ricciardo and another F1 star should join the 'circus'.
Ricciardo has been outperformed by Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda so far in 2024, having scored ten less points across nine races.
READ MORE: Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future
The 34-year-old, who has established himself as a fan favourite for his aggressive driving and beaming smile, is under pressure to stay in the sport with his contract being up at the end of the year.
Ricciardo has faced criticism for his performances in recent years, most notably coming from Jacques Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix, who did not hold back about the RB driver’s career.
READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade
Bottas can 'join Ricciardo in the circus'
Another driver who is at risk of losing his seat for 2025 is Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, with the news that Nico Hulkenberg will join the team on a long-term deal.
With the Finn and team-mate Zhou Guanyu out of contract at the end of 2024, at least one of the two are set to leave the team, but it has been suggested that both could be axed come season’s end.
Having not scored a point so far this season, Bottas is known to have several interests outside the world of F1, which include his ‘Bottass 2024’ calendar for charity and his adventures in cycling.
But speaking with Ziggo Sport Race Café, former motorsport boss Frans Verschuur believes the Finn needs to get his prioritises in order.
“He just has to stop, just like Perez,” said the Dutchman.
“What he is doing does not belong in Formula 1, and he drives like a newspaper.
“Do you know how many talents there are? He can work in the circus with [Daniel] Ricciardo, two clowns together. First drive fast, then humour.”
READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return
- 43 minutes ago
FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton release date ANNOUNCED despite difficulties
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton shares precious snap with beloved dog Roscoe
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 boss claims Red Bull under SERIOUS threat
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul