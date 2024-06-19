Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss

A former motorsport team boss has stated that Daniel Ricciardo and another F1 star should join the 'circus'.

Ricciardo has been outperformed by Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda so far in 2024, having scored ten less points across nine races.

READ MORE: Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future

The 34-year-old, who has established himself as a fan favourite for his aggressive driving and beaming smile, is under pressure to stay in the sport with his contract being up at the end of the year.

Ricciardo has faced criticism for his performances in recent years, most notably coming from Jacques Villeneuve at the Canadian Grand Prix, who did not hold back about the RB driver’s career.

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Daniel Ricciardo is under pressure to keep his place in F1

Valtteri Bottas is also out of contract at the end of the season

Bottas can 'join Ricciardo in the circus'

Another driver who is at risk of losing his seat for 2025 is Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, with the news that Nico Hulkenberg will join the team on a long-term deal.

With the Finn and team-mate Zhou Guanyu out of contract at the end of 2024, at least one of the two are set to leave the team, but it has been suggested that both could be axed come season’s end.

Having not scored a point so far this season, Bottas is known to have several interests outside the world of F1, which include his ‘Bottass 2024’ calendar for charity and his adventures in cycling.

But speaking with Ziggo Sport Race Café, former motorsport boss Frans Verschuur believes the Finn needs to get his prioritises in order.

“He just has to stop, just like Perez,” said the Dutchman.

“What he is doing does not belong in Formula 1, and he drives like a newspaper.

“Do you know how many talents there are? He can work in the circus with [Daniel] Ricciardo, two clowns together. First drive fast, then humour.”

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Related