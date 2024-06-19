close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals

Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals

Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals

Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals

Ferrari and McLaren are both under increasing scrutiny after Red Bull have expressed doubts regarding the legality of their cars.

The two teams have been Red Bull's closest challengers so far this season, but now concerns have been raised regarding certain parts of their car.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

READ MORE: Verstappen admits contact from F1 rival over stunning move

These latest Red Bull concerns come after the constructors' champions also recently lodged an unofficial request with the FIA regarding the legitimacy of Mercedes' new front wing.

That recent Mercedes upgrade looks to have brought Toto Wolff's team back into contention for race wins, after a season's-best P3 and P4 finish in Canada marked a missed opportunity following George Russell's pole.

McLaren have been one of the closest Red Bull challengers
Ferrari's front wing is under scrutiny from Red Bull

Red Bull concerned by Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes

Only last summer, the FIA issued a mid-season technical directive which sought to clamp down on flexible front wings. Red Bull have already noted their concerns with the flexibility of the new Mercedes front wing, which passed the FIA's static tests and the team now have Ferrari and McLaren in their sights.

AMuS' Michael Schmidt reports that Red Bull now believe both Ferrari and McLaren's front wing is bending more than it should under the corresponding load.

Schmidt also reports that Red Bull had wanted Aston Martin to protest these wings, but that they themselves are working on a similar solution for their own car.

Red Bull could protest Ferrari and McLaren if they feel their car is not legal

Interestingly, Schmidt also reports that Mercedes were also suspicious that the front wings were largely responsible for McLaren and Ferrari's pace. However, rather than protest, Mercedes have instead sought their own similar solutions.

Despite the above, Red Bull maintains a healthy lead at the top of both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Mercedes McLaren Toto Wolff FIA
F1 boss claims Red Bull under SERIOUS threat
Latest F1 News

F1 boss claims Red Bull under SERIOUS threat

  • Yesterday 22:00
Potential Verstappen 2026 Red Bull exit revealed by pundit
Latest F1 News

Potential Verstappen 2026 Red Bull exit revealed by pundit

  • June 17, 2024 17:00

Latest News

NASCAR

Larson BLAMED for Iowa crash as team rue missed victory chance

  • 33 minutes ago
NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals

  • 2 uur geleden

Haas F1 drivers compete in UNIQUE one-off event

  • Today 05:00
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star tips SHOCK candidate for 2025 Alpine seat

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x