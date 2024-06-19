Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals
Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals
Ferrari and McLaren are both under increasing scrutiny after Red Bull have expressed doubts regarding the legality of their cars.
The two teams have been Red Bull's closest challengers so far this season, but now concerns have been raised regarding certain parts of their car.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
READ MORE: Verstappen admits contact from F1 rival over stunning move
These latest Red Bull concerns come after the constructors' champions also recently lodged an unofficial request with the FIA regarding the legitimacy of Mercedes' new front wing.
That recent Mercedes upgrade looks to have brought Toto Wolff's team back into contention for race wins, after a season's-best P3 and P4 finish in Canada marked a missed opportunity following George Russell's pole.
Red Bull concerned by Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes
Only last summer, the FIA issued a mid-season technical directive which sought to clamp down on flexible front wings. Red Bull have already noted their concerns with the flexibility of the new Mercedes front wing, which passed the FIA's static tests and the team now have Ferrari and McLaren in their sights.
AMuS' Michael Schmidt reports that Red Bull now believe both Ferrari and McLaren's front wing is bending more than it should under the corresponding load.
Schmidt also reports that Red Bull had wanted Aston Martin to protest these wings, but that they themselves are working on a similar solution for their own car.
Interestingly, Schmidt also reports that Mercedes were also suspicious that the front wings were largely responsible for McLaren and Ferrari's pace. However, rather than protest, Mercedes have instead sought their own similar solutions.
Despite the above, Red Bull maintains a healthy lead at the top of both the drivers' and constructors' championships.
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Larson BLAMED for Iowa crash as team rue missed victory chance
- 33 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson: The career of a NASCAR superstar and legend
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari and McLaren under scrutiny as Red Bull cast MAJOR doubt on rivals
- 2 uur geleden
Haas F1 drivers compete in UNIQUE one-off event
- Today 05:00
Drive to Survive star tips SHOCK candidate for 2025 Alpine seat
- Today 04:00
F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul