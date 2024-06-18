Iconic engine supplier in line to be 'ABANDONED' by 2026

It is understood that a Formula 1 team is set to abandon its works engine ahead of the 2026 season.

Four engine suppliers are currently in use by the 10 teams on the 2024 grid: Ferrari, Honda Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT), Mercedes, and Renault.

Though the likes of Haas (Ferrari-powered) and Williams (Mercedes engine) have endured difficult seasons, they are not seeking imminent change.

Instead, it is another outfit struggling near the bottom of the grid which appears ready to head in another direction by opening talks with a rival manufacturer on potentially securing a customer deal.

Alpine are the only team on the F1 grid to be powered by Renault

Alpine have picked up just five points in 2024

Alpine exploring their options

As part of an evaluation on their F1 project, it is emerged that bosses at Alpine are looking to make a change as they look ahead to the introduction of new regulations in 2026.

It has been a torrid campaign so far for the French outfit, with driving duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collecting just five points from the opening nine races.

With the pressure on to ensure the team doesn't lose more ground on their rivals, team boss Bruno Famin has already held talks with rival manufacturers, according to Autosport.com.

It would mean that Alpine would no longer be the Renault works team, but become a customer team.

Though RBPT would be the preferred option, it is deemed unlikely that the manufacturer would be keen on supplying a third team - in addition to Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB - given the logistical difficulties.

According to Autosport, it would appear Mercedes would be the most likely option, given that they will soon have a supply deal freed up thanks to Aston Martin's impending switch to Honda in 2026.

As an engine manufacturer Renault has won 12 constructors' and 11 drivers' championships, as well as 160 wins, fourth overall for suppliers.

