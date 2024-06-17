Red Bull TERMINATE driver's recent contract as struggles continue

Red Bull have prematurely ended one of their drivers' contracts after just a handful of race weekends as his poor performances continue.

It comes at a time of uncertainty at the Austrian organisation, with rumours concerning Max Verstappen's future swirling as well as the exit of Adrian Newey and controversy surrounding Christian Horner.

The new deal handed to Sergio Perez appears to be an attempt to stabilise the group, though the Mexican's consecutive Q1 exits and DNFs in the last two races have hampered that.

Now, Red Bull have decided to make a change in their junior driver programme following a difficult start to the Formula 3 season for one of their young talents.

Helmut Marko is head of Red Bull's driver development programme

Sergio Perez's contract was recently extended at Red Bull

Whose contract have Red Bull ended?

Red Bull have a recent history of making abrupt changes to their lineups. In F1, before settling on Perez, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were both trialled alongside Verstappen.

Unable to maximise the potential of the car, both were demoted, Gasly back to the junior team now known as Visa Cash App RB, and Albon to reserve driver.

Now, it has become clear that junior driver and F3 MP Motorsport racer Kacper Sztuka will not get the chance to prove himself with the team in F1.

On social media, he revealed that he has lost his place on Red Bull's junior programme - which he only joined in November 2023 on the back of an Italian Formula 4 title - after four F3 race weekends in 2024.

The Pole has recorded only one points finish in the series, and lies 19th in the standings.

Announcing the split on X, Sztuka wrote: “I wanted to share with you information about my development and further performances in Formula 3 this season.

"In recent weeks, the contract with Red Bull's junior programme was terminated at the initiative of the partner.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has been involved in the project that I have been a part of since November 2023. The above decision does not affect the assessment of the MP Motorsport team and our starting plans.

"In the 2024 season, thanks to the support of my sponsors, I intend to compete in all remaining rounds of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship and continue to develop as a driver both on and off the track."

The 18-year-old will continue with MP Motorsport as the F3 season approaches its halfway point in Barcelona this weekend.

