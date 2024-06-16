Verstappen 'demanding' according to Red Bull boss Horner
Verstappen 'demanding' according to Red Bull boss Horner
Christian Horner has labelled star Red Bull driver Max Verstappen as 'demanding' as their rivals begin to catch them at the front of the F1 pack.
The Dutchman has been almost untouchable over the last few seasons, and his dominance represents the main talking point of the current technical regulations.
READ MORE: Verstappen admits contact from F1 rival over stunning move
Team principal Christian Horner was involved in controversy at the start of the season following accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from a female colleague.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation, and the employee has since been suspended from Red Bull.
Will Verstappen grow frustrated with Red Bull?
Red Bull’s issues worsened when their chief technical officer Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team.
Internal troubles appeared to translate onto the track for Red Bull, with a disastrous weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the RB20 unable to cope with the bumps and kerbs of the street circuit.
Despite these setbacks Max Verstappen remained confident that their poor performance was a ‘blip’.
“We know that some tracks just really don’t suit our car at the moment,” he said.
“Some tracks that are still upcoming won’t really be that good for us, but then also some tracks will be better for us.
“We know… I think the positive thing out of this weekend is that it really highlighted out weakness, and that’s what we have to work on.”
READ MORE: Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future
Max Verstappen was proven right in Canada, taking the win despite missing out narrowly on pole position.
Red Bull team boss Horner emphasised Max Verstappen’s ‘demanding’ qualities reflect the team and their goal to remain at the top.
"During the course of a World Championship, sometimes you get into troubled waters,” Horner said according to SpeedWeek.
“And Max is a demanding customer, like everyone else in the team, so he only says what the team feels. Everyone strives for top performance."
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star's toddler daughter MAKES him sign autographs
- 58 minutes ago
F1 star takes on UNIQUE two-wheeled challenge
- 1 uur geleden
Drive to Survive star suggests SENSATIONAL Verstappen contract clause
- 2 uur geleden
Why F1 is losing MASSIVE opportunity for expansion
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen names SHOCK F1 star as preferred team-mate
- Today 19:00
Le Mans 24 Hours 2024 Results: F1 stars on podium after dramatic race
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul