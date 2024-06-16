Verstappen 'demanding' according to Red Bull boss Horner

Christian Horner has labelled star Red Bull driver Max Verstappen as 'demanding' as their rivals begin to catch them at the front of the F1 pack.

The Dutchman has been almost untouchable over the last few seasons, and his dominance represents the main talking point of the current technical regulations.

Team principal Christian Horner was involved in controversy at the start of the season following accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from a female colleague.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation, and the employee has since been suspended from Red Bull.

Will Verstappen grow frustrated with Red Bull?

Red Bull’s issues worsened when their chief technical officer Adrian Newey announced he would be leaving the team.

Internal troubles appeared to translate onto the track for Red Bull, with a disastrous weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the RB20 unable to cope with the bumps and kerbs of the street circuit.

Despite these setbacks Max Verstappen remained confident that their poor performance was a ‘blip’.

“We know that some tracks just really don’t suit our car at the moment,” he said.

“Some tracks that are still upcoming won’t really be that good for us, but then also some tracks will be better for us.

“We know… I think the positive thing out of this weekend is that it really highlighted out weakness, and that’s what we have to work on.”

Max Verstappen was proven right in Canada, taking the win despite missing out narrowly on pole position.

Red Bull team boss Horner emphasised Max Verstappen’s ‘demanding’ qualities reflect the team and their goal to remain at the top.

"During the course of a World Championship, sometimes you get into troubled waters,” Horner said according to SpeedWeek.

“And Max is a demanding customer, like everyone else in the team, so he only says what the team feels. Everyone strives for top performance."

