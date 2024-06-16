Verstappen names SHOCK F1 star as preferred team-mate

Max Verstappen has confirmed which current F1 driver he would like to partner if he was to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

His Formula 1 team-mate will remain the same for at least another year after Red Bull announced they were retaining Sergio Perez before the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mexican signed a two-year contract extension which will take him up to the next regulation changes with the team.

However, Perez has endured a disappointing run of form in recent races making two consecutive Q1 exits and grand prix DNFs.

Verstappen reveals ideal Le Mans team-mate

Despite this the team and Verstappen have been supportive of Perez since he renewed his contract.

“I get on really well with Checo. I think also for the whole team, that was definitely the best thing to do,” the Dutchman said following the announcement.

Whilst Perez may be Verstappen’s top choice as an F1 team-mate, the champion revealed he wishes for Yuki Tsunoda to accompany him if he enters the World Endurance Championship.

Verstappen revealed in an interview with Autosport that teams from the series had contacted him to compete at Le Mans 24 Hours.

"It's too early for me to enter because of the new regulations as well, I think they need to sort out the BOP a little bit better between the cars,” he said.

Verstappen names Tsunoda as ideal Le Mans team-mate

"It's a bit hit-and-miss here and there, I find. Plus, for me, also the driver weight, I feel like there needs to be a limit on that, because I might rock up at 80 kilos with kit, but there is also a driver that can be 55 or 60.

"When you go to Le Mans, you have no chance - that already is a couple of tenths a lap. It's pretty incredible, the difference.

"So they need to sort that out. There needs to be an average or minimum weight that you need to comply to.”

The champion jokingly revealed how he would solve these issues with Le Mans.

“Yuki, I need you as my team-mate. You’re so light you’ll be flying,” he added.

