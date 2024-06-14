Drive to Survive legend hints at impending Ricciardo retirement

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered his verdict on the future of Daniel Ricciardo.

The eight-time Formula 1 race-winner has struggled to find top form this season at Visa Cash App RB, and is under pressure to secure a seat for 2025.

A series of disappointing performances have put any chance of a shock return to Red Bull - whom he starred with before stints at Renault and McLaren - firmly out of reach.

The 34-year-old has shown glimpses of his talent at times, most notably during his superb drive to clinch fourth spot in the Miami Sprint Race.

He also followed up an impressive qualifying performance in Montreal to secure his first grand prix points of the season in Sunday's race, although did receive some fierce criticism from former world champion Jacques Villeneuve over the course of the weekend.

Guenther Steiner believes Daniel Ricciardo could be set to retire

Ricciardo has endured a challenging season so far with RB

Options running out for eight-time winner

With just eight seats now up for grabs following the recent contract extensions given to Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda - Ricciardo's RB team-mate - time is running out for the star to prove he deserves his place on the grid.

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner has revealed there may only be two options left on the table for the Perth-born driver, with retirement an increasingly likely possibility.

"I think if he doesn't re-sign with RB, he retires," said the Italian.

When asked to predict the chances of a new contract being offered, the 59-year-old responded: "In the moment, it's 60-40 that he stays."

