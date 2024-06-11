F1 legend reveals KEY factor in Mercedes swoop for Verstappen
F1 legend reveals KEY factor in Mercedes swoop for Verstappen
A former F1 race winner and legend of the sport has revealed one key factor that might help tempt Max Verstappen to join Mercedes.
The Dutchman has been in imperious form over the last few seasons, winning three championships and dominating the pack.
READ MORE: Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing
However controversies involving team principal, Christian Horner, have prompted internal instability within the team, falling out with Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko.
Whilst the younger Verstappen has confirmed his loyalty to Red Bull, this has not stopped Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, from publicly courting the champion.
Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?
Wolff confirmed Verstappen was the number one target for the seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton, following his move to Ferrari.
However, with Verstappen extending his lead in the drivers’ championship, he looks set to remain with Red Bull whom he has a contract with until 2028.
In a recent interview F1 icon, Gerhard Berger, identified one key factor that could tempt Verstappen to Mercedes.
"It's a must for every team to want to get him. If Newey were to choose Mercedes, Verstappen would be there in no time,” Berger said to Bild.
Adrian Newey announced that he would be leaving Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, and is hotly tipped to join a rival team following his departure.
READ MORE: Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links
Whilst Ferrari remains the favourite, Mercedes have reportedly offered the engineer lucrative shares in the team if he comes aboard.
“Newey is an absolute genius - where he is, there is success. He has proven that over the last 25 years. But at the moment it looks like Newey will end up at Ferrari,” Berger added.
“If that happens, and I'm assuming it will, a new era of success could begin with team boss Vasseur, Newey, Leclerc and Hamilton. In my opinion, this combination would be difficult for the others to beat."
READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 legend reveals KEY factor in Mercedes swoop for Verstappen
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher is candidate for 2025 drive
- 3 uur geleden
Marko reveals whether Horner is Perez's manager
- Today 03:00
Hamilton SNUBS Wolff after disappointing Canadian GP
- Today 02:00
F1 star 'in talks' with rival team after departure decision
- Today 01:00
FIA warn McLaren driver for Canadian GP shenanigans
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul