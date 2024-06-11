F1 legend reveals KEY factor in Mercedes swoop for Verstappen

A former F1 race winner and legend of the sport has revealed one key factor that might help tempt Max Verstappen to join Mercedes.

The Dutchman has been in imperious form over the last few seasons, winning three championships and dominating the pack.

However controversies involving team principal, Christian Horner, have prompted internal instability within the team, falling out with Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko.

Whilst the younger Verstappen has confirmed his loyalty to Red Bull, this has not stopped Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, from publicly courting the champion.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have cemented their legacy in F1

Toto Wolff is keen sign Max Verstappen at Mercedes

Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?

Wolff confirmed Verstappen was the number one target for the seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton, following his move to Ferrari.

However, with Verstappen extending his lead in the drivers’ championship, he looks set to remain with Red Bull whom he has a contract with until 2028.

In a recent interview F1 icon, Gerhard Berger, identified one key factor that could tempt Verstappen to Mercedes.

"It's a must for every team to want to get him. If Newey were to choose Mercedes, Verstappen would be there in no time,” Berger said to Bild.

Adrian Newey announced that he would be leaving Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, and is hotly tipped to join a rival team following his departure.

Adrian Newey could tempt Verstappen to Mercedes argues Berger

Whilst Ferrari remains the favourite, Mercedes have reportedly offered the engineer lucrative shares in the team if he comes aboard.

“Newey is an absolute genius - where he is, there is success. He has proven that over the last 25 years. But at the moment it looks like Newey will end up at Ferrari,” Berger added.

“If that happens, and I'm assuming it will, a new era of success could begin with team boss Vasseur, Newey, Leclerc and Hamilton. In my opinion, this combination would be difficult for the others to beat."

