F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher is candidate for 2025 drive
An F1 team has confirmed that former Haas driver Mick Schumacher is a candidate for a 2025 drive.
Schumacher, who is the son of legendary figure Michael, has been without a full-time seat in the sport since the end of 2022.
At present, several seats remain vacant for the 2025 Formula 1 season, with multiple drivers either out of contract or switching teams at the end of 2024.
One team with at least one vacancy is Alpine, who confirmed last week that Esteban Ocon is set to part ways with the Enstone-based outfit at the end of the year.
Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?
With Schumacher driving for Alpine in the FIA World Endurance Championship, some have suggested he could make the switch back to F1 and race for the team there, and it appears he is under consideration.
"We have spoken to many people and are talking to many people. But nothing has been finalised yet," Alpine chief Bruno Famin told Sky Sports Germany.
"[Schumacher] is a young, but also an experienced driver with his two seasons.
"He's on the list, but the list is long. I don't know how many names are on there.
“Everyone is talking to everyone and there are still some good drivers available for us.”
Since leaving F1, Mick Schumacher has remained in and around the paddock, currently occupying a reserve driver role for Mercedes.
Alongside that, as touched upon above, the German driver is competing in the 'Hypercar' category of the World Endurance Championship for the Alpine Endurance Team this season.
