FIA make DELAYED Mercedes decision over penalty

The FIA have finally decided whether George Russell was at fault for a collision with Oscar Piastri during the Canadian Grand Prix.

Montreal provided a thrilling race for F1 fans which resulted in a stunning sixth win of the season for Max Verstappen.

The spectacle was enhanced by the changeable conditions, with drivers struggling with the wet conditions out on track throughout.

A spin from Carlos Sainz ended his and Alex Albon’s race, with the Williams driver getting caught up in the Ferrari’s mistake and crashing into the wall.

Max Verstappen won in Canada
Carlos Sainz managed to wipeout Alex Albon during the Canadian GP

Will George Russell be penalised?

In the closing stages of the race Russell and Piastri were also involved in an incident, when the Mercedes driver attempted to overtake the McLaren.

Russell aborted the overtaking attempt and left the track prompting an investigation.

According to the FIA Russell was in an alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the International Sporting Code.

The stewards decided no further action would be taken as: “The driver of Car 63 attempted to overtake Car 81 on the outside into Turn 13, got fully alongside, but, given the nature of the turn and the track conditions, failed to complete the manoeuvre and both cars slightly touched at the apex. He then aborted the overtaking attempt, left the track and rejoined safely and without gaining any lasting advantage.

“The Stewards determine that no driver was wholly or predominantly at fault and therefore take no further action.”

The stewards will take no further action over Russell/Piastri incident

Russell started the Canadian Grand Prix on pole, however, mistakes in the grand prix granted his rivals the opportunity to overtake.

The Brit did beat his team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the third, ensuring it was the champion’s longest ever streak without a podium.

