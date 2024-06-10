Ricciardo responds to DAMNING criticism from F1 champion
Daniel Ricciardo has fired back at Jacques Villeneuve following some harsh criticism from the 1997 F1 world champion.
Appearing on Sky Sports coverage for the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Villeneuve took aim at Ricciardo's poor form over the past few seasons.
Villeneuve also argued that Ricciardo beat his Red Bull team-mates, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, because Vettel was ‘burnt out’ and Verstappen was inexperienced.
The 1997 world champion even went as far to suggest that it was Ricciardo’s ‘image’ that allowed him to remain in F1 rather than his performances.
Daniel Ricciardo’s humorous response to Villeneuve criticism
However, Ricciardo proved his critics wrong by claiming P5 on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying, Rachel Brookes asked the 34-year-old how his opinion on Villeneuve’s comments.
“I’ve just been told. I don’t listen or read but there’s definitely some people out there who, yeah whatever. I won’t give him the time of day,” Ricciardo said.
“But yeah, top five. We’ve been quick all weekend, we’re less than two tenths from pole, so eat ****!”
Ricciardo proceeded to walk off and then returned to Brookes to continue the interview.
“Well I think, look I think this year hasn’t really been always a question of if I’ve still got the speed to do it, it’s just been the consistency, which I haven’t been able to show it week in week out,” he added.
“So, there’s definitely been more of a struggle, well more than I thought but I know the speed’s there and it’s just tapping into it and I look at myself first.”
Journalist Adam Cooper also had an exchange with Ricciardo about the comments, posting the RB driver’s response on social media.
"I still don't know what he said, but I heard he's been talking s**t, but he always does. I think he's hit his head a few too many times. So I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something..." Ricciardo added.
