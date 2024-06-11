F1 star 'in talks' with rival team after departure decision
An F1 star is already 'in talks' with a rival team as the 2025 grid begins to take shape.
Silly season kicked into gear early this season when Lewis Hamilton announced a headline to Ferrari.
The Spaniard was initially linked to seats at Mercedes and Red Bull following an impressive run of performances at the start of this season.
However, Sergio Perez has since re-signed with Red Bull and Mercedes appear committed to Kimi Andrea Antonelli, leaving Sainz with fewer options.
Are Sainz’s options for 2025 running out?
Williams are reportedly in talks with Sainz, with team principal, James Vowles, making a public pitch for the driver at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Sainz is not the only driver to be axed from his seat this year, and Esteban Ocon will also leave Alpine next season.
Following a collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, some reports suggested Ocon could leave the team early in Canada.
After releasing a passionate statement regarding the speculation, Ocon confirmed he would race in Montreal, and has since asserted his Alpine departure was unrelated to the Monaco incident.
Now Haas are reportedly interested in signing Ocon, with team boss Ayao Komatsu revealing they were in talks with the Frenchman.
“He has got a lot of experience. He’s race winner, he’s got podium finishes, scored many points and worked with a few different teams," said Komatsu to Sky Sports F1.
"So he’s got lots of experience which is what we are looking for but also he’s only 27, he’s still very young. I think his commitment and work ethic is really, really good.
“I’m talking with several of the current F1 drivers, experienced guys, as well as some of the young F1 drivers. So he’s definitely one of the several that I am considering seriously.”
