Close friend of Schumacher to sell HISTORIC item

A close friend of Michael Schumacher has decided to sell an iconic piece of motoring history.

Schumacher won a record seven F1 titles across his illustrious career, including five consecutive championships with Ferrari at the turn of the millennium.

The German suffered a serious head injury whilst skiing in 2013, and details surrounding his condition have been kept private by his family ever since.

Whilst driving in F1, Schumacher became friends with former German footballer Michael Ballack, who most notably played for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea and won 98 caps for the national team.

Michael Schumacher won seven world titles in F1

Michael Schumacher returned to F1 with Mercedes in 2010

Which 'iconic' car is up for auction?

Footballers are often spotted on the F1 grid, though their devotion to the sport is perhaps not always convincing.

Ballack's possession of a classic automobile shows his bond with motorsport, but now he is putting his 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider up for sale.

The car is described as "an icon among icons that has a unique place in Ferrari history, because it is the very first 250 GT SWB California Spider ever built."

"It was even the showcase model for Ferrari at the Geneva Motor Show in 1960,” a Sotheby's spokesperson said.

The car is presented in stunning condition, with the original paint colour, engine, gearbox, rear axle, and bodywork contributing to an estimated value of £12.6m-£14.1m.

“Ballack cherished it for sixteen years and maintained it well," the spokesperson added. "During his career, Ballack had a close friendship with Michael Schumacher.

"It is through this bond with the F1 legend that Ballack's passion for motorsport and the Ferrari brand has grown.”

