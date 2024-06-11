Wolff details Hamilton changes for Canadian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton made a change for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, following a tough few seasons with the Silver Arrows.

After narrowly missing out on a championship win in 2021, Mercedes have fallen behind their Red Bull rivals who have dominated F1 since the 2022 regulations were introduced.

Mercedes continue to spiral down the grid, with McLaren and Ferrari closing the gap to Red Bull and usurping the eight-time constructors' champions.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes have complained about their place in 'no-man's land' this season

Has Lewis Hamilton grown frustrated with Mercedes?

Hamilton has attempted to extract pace out of his W15 by trialling set-up experiments during grand prix weekends, which have often backfired.

George Russell has bested the champion 7-1 in their 2024 qualifying appearances thus far, with Hamilton making cryptic comments about the statistic after qualifying in Monaco.

The champion stated he would not beat Russell in qualifying again this season, suggesting Mercedes are playing favourites with their upgrades.

Team boss Toto Wolff has rebuffed these claims, arguing Russell has not been given preferential treatment in regards to upgrades.

Toto Wolff has denied claims of favouritism at Mercedes

The Austrian has recently revealed there will be changes to Hamilton’s car for the Canadian Grand Prix, introducing the upgraded front wing Russell ran in Monaco.

"Both drivers will have the updated front wing in Canada, plus some other development items for this event. It offered a small lap time gain around the tight streets of the Principality and should offer greater benefit on upcoming circuits,” Wolff said according to the Mirror.

"That said, the picture at the front of the field is incredibly competitive. The field has compressed, and we are under no illusions that others will continue to improve. We will have to continue to work hard and diligently to get ourselves into the mix."

