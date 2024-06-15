close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton reveals talks over KEY changes at Ferrari

Hamilton reveals talks over KEY changes at Ferrari

Hamilton reveals talks over KEY changes at Ferrari

Hamilton reveals talks over KEY changes at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has already held talks with Ferrari over potential changes to be introduced within the team ahead of his move next season.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion stunned the sporting world in February after announcing he would join the Italian giants in 2025, bringing an end to a trophy-laden spell at Mercedes.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Hamilton will hope the historic move will signal a change in fortunes as he targets a record-breaking eighth drivers' title.

He hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations this season, and even recently hinted that the team may be favouring fellow driver George Russell as he offered a potential explanation for his ongoing struggles.

Lewis Hamiton and George Russell have been plagued by poor results at Mercedes
Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next season

Champion taking on big issues

Though the Brit is best-known for his performances on track, his work away from the circuit is just as important.

His charity, Mission 44, was established in 2021, and provides opportunities for young people to overcome social justice and succeed in life, regardless of their background.

Speaking to media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the former McLaren driver revealed he held discussions with Ferrari boss John Elkann on how the Maranello-based outfit can help support his cause.

“We’ve definitely spoken about impact work and John and the team have a lot of philanthropy work that they do, so we’ll be working very closely with Mission 44 and with the impact stuff that they’re doing,” he explained.

“I think within the sport, we have to continue to do more, but more outside we’ll be doing quite a bit together, so that’s really exciting."

READ MORE: Zak Brown speaks out on 'GAME-CHANGING' new IndyCar deal

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Formula 1 George Russell Adrian Newey
Red Bull chief criticises FIA penalty after ‘STRANGE’ Hamilton decision
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief criticises FIA penalty after ‘STRANGE’ Hamilton decision

  • Today 17:00
Drive to Survive legend blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses
Latest F1 News

Drive to Survive legend blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

  • Yesterday 20:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton reveals talks over KEY changes at Ferrari

  • 50 minutes ago
NASCAR

Haas star tops timesheets in Iowa Corn 350 practice

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Marko reveals illness diagnosis and provides health update

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar

Zak Brown speaks out on 'GAME-CHANGING' new IndyCar deal

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

  • Today 19:00
Le Mans 24 Hour

Le Mans 24 Hours: How first hour unfolded in 2024 race

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x