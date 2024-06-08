Disney announce DtS style docu-series on Mexican F1 star

Disney+ have announced the upcoming release of a documentary about the life and career of an F1 driver.

Formula 1 is no stranger to documentary crews filming in the paddock, following the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.

F1 Headlines: Seismic F1 rule changes ANNOUNCED for 2026

READ MORE: IndyCar star suggests Cullen relationship MORE than just trainer-racer

The series was first released in 2019, and has proven popular amassing a total of 90.2 million hours viewed as of June 2023.

Drive to Survive has contributed to the growth in F1’s fanbase, particularly in the US, allowing new audiences to connect with the sport and its personalities.

Drive to Survive has helped F1's popularity soar

F1 has grown in the US now hosting three events

Which F1 star will get their own documentary?

Similar to any series, Drive to Survive fans have their favourite characters, with RB driver Daniel Ricciardo and former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, proving popular with viewers.

Ricciardo will produce a comedy series set in the world of F1 titled Downforce, which has been described as Entourage meets F1.

He follows the likes of Lewis Hamilton who is also a producer on Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, brought on board to provide an accurate insight into the sport, and is also reported to have a cameo.

Now another F1 star is making their debut in the entertainment world, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez the centre of a new docu-series for Disney.

The series will be shown exclusively in Latin America and is called ¡No te rindas, cabr*n!", which means "Don't give up, bastard", slotted for an autumn release date.

Para los amantes de la F1, llega una nueva docuserie sobre el piloto mexicano más grande de todos los tiempos: #ChecoPérez, ¡No te rindas, cabr#n! 🏎️ 🇲🇽



Muy pronto en #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/xK6vv0CSM1 — Disney+ Latinoamérica (@disneyplusla) June 5, 2024

Its title is apt considering the difficulties Perez has faced going up against Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

The 34-year-old has been consistently beaten by the three-time world champion, and has even slipped behind rival teams in recent races - making a Q1 exit in Monaco.

However, Red Bull remain confident that Perez can deliver good performances, renewing his contract until 2026.

"I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team's great history for two more years,” Perez said following the announcement.

"Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it."

READ MORE: Verstappen and Ricciardo's rivalry resurfaces in Red Bull challenge

Related