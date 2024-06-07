Former Hamilton teammate details pre-Canada GP 'side quest'

Valtteri Bottas took to social media to share his unusual race weekend preparations ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old Formula 1 race winner is known for his eccentricities and interests outside the sport, but it seems he has now tried his hand at another championship.

Former Mercedes driver Bottas often has endeavours outside of his F1 career referred to as 'side quests'.

Currently a driver for Sauber (Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber officially) Bottas is no stranger to posting his hobbies on social media, this time taking to Instagram to reveal he had competed in the 2024 Lifetime Unbound Gravel 100 event.

The cycling event consisted of big-name athletes, current gravel champions and Olympians, making it an even more impressive feat for Bottas to finish second in his category.

Bottas told his Instagram followers: “Finally got to take part in this big gravel event in USA. Had fun out there racing bikes for 174km on gravel, and finished 2nd in men 30-39.”

He also gave a shout-out to his partner, Tiffany Cromwell, a professional road and gravel cyclist.

The Finnish driver and his team have yet to score points this season despite being eight races into the 2024 F1 calendar.

The Swiss outfit have already secured Nico Hulkenberg ahead of their move to Audi in 2026 and Carlos Sainz’ future has also been linked with the team, although he remains one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.

With his contract at Sauber expiring at the end of the season, Bottas could be left without a seat for the first time in his career; either way, it doesn't seem like he would get bored quickly.

